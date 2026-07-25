Maharashtra To Roll Out Five-Star Rating System For 623 Public Hospitals | Representative Image

The Maharashtra government will introduce a five-star rating system for 623 hospitals under the state Public Health Department to evaluate and publicly display the quality of healthcare services.

The initiative is intended to improve service standards, enhance transparency and strengthen public confidence in government-run healthcare facilities, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Public Health Department on Friday.

The rating framework will cover district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, women's hospitals, general hospitals, referral service hospitals, trauma care centres and Employees' State Insurance hospitals.

Five parameters, 10 measurable criteria

Under the new system, hospitals will be assessed on five broad parameters comprising 10 measurable criteria. These include the availability of specialist services and staff, essential medicines and diagnostic facilities, hospital performance based on outpatient attendance and bed occupancy, medical services such as deliveries and major surgeries, and patient amenities and feedback.

Each of the 10 criteria will be marked as either "complete" or "incomplete". Every fulfilled criterion will earn half a star, while an unfulfilled one will receive zero, with the cumulative score determining a hospital's rating from zero to five stars.

Assessments will be carried out through physical inspections and database verification. Hospitals in different categories will be evaluated against category-specific benchmarks.

Ratings twice a year

The government will announce the ratings twice a year, in January and August, based on each hospital's performance since the previous assessment. Hospitals securing four stars or more will receive a special certificate of recognition from the government.

Aim to improve transparency and patient care

The government said the initiative will provide citizens with clear and easily understandable information about the quality of services available at each hospital while encouraging institutions to continuously improve their performance.

The GR said the initiative has been introduced to create a transparent and publicly visible quality benchmark for government hospitals, motivate them to maintain and improve standards, enable citizens to compare services, and ultimately improve patient care while reinforcing public trust in the state's healthcare system.