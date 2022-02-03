e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Maharashtra: Six people arrested in Rs 46.5 lakh robbery case in Latur

The main accused, Balaji Koyle of Shivganeappa, has been absconding, police said.
PTI
Six persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district in a case of robbery on Thursday and goods worth Rs 46.5 lakh were seized from their possession, police said.

As many as 548 sacks of soybean worth Rs 16.7 lakh had been stolen from a godown at New MIDC, Latur, on February 1, a police official said.

