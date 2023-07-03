Maharashtra Politics Fallout? Opposition's Bengaluru Meeting Scheduled For July 13-14 Postponed

Opposition parties meeting held in Patna on June 23 | Twitter

The Opposition meeting that was scheduled to take place on July 13-14 in Bengaluru has been postponed, said reports. The meeting will now be held after the monsoon session which is starting from July 20. The news comes a day after Ajit Pawar of NCP took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, apparently ditching his uncle and party supremo Sharad Pawar and joining hands with Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra.

June 23 Patna meeting

The opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru was after the June 23 Opposition meeting that was conducted by Patna with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar playing host. The meeting in Patna had seen the participation of 16 opposition parties.

Opposition meeting saw AAP and Congress bickering over Delhi Services Ordinance Bill

The opposition meeting held in Patna did not fetch the perfect outcome for the Opposition as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that the Congress support it on the Delhi control of services ordinance. However, the Congress said that it cannot be made to decide its stand on the issue with a gun on its head.

Opposition had decided to meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14

The Opposition parties had decided to next meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14, which was also seen as attempt by the opposition to zero in on issues it would try and corner the government on inside the house. However, with Sharad Pawar facing a daunting task of keeping the NCP flok together in Maharashtra and him being an important and senior most leader in the opposition camp, the meeting has now been postponed.