BREAKING: Ajit Pawar-Led Rebel Leaders Appoint Sunil Tatkare As Maharashtra NCP President

Rebel NCP leader Praful Patel during a press conference held in Mumbai on Monday said that they have collectively appointed Sunil Tatkare as the Maharashtra NCP President, while Sharad Pawar will continue to be the national president of the party.

Patel also announced that Anil Bhaidas Patil has been appointed as the chief whip of NCP in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Patel further said that “No one has the right to disqualify the leaders who have taken the decision to join the Maharashtra government.”

"I have taken over as the State president of the Nationalist Congress Party. I will strengthen the party in Maharashtra. I have taken into confidence all leaders of the party. I have also called a meeting of all the legislators and zila parishad leaders," said Sunil Tatkare after Patel's announcement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While addressing the press conference, Patel said,”Ajit Pawar has been elected as the lesgisative leder of the NCP.”

Sharad Pawar's nephew and Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar claimed that most of the NCP MLAs are on their side.

"I read an article that a Leader of the Opposition and a chief whip has been appointed. Let me tell you that the Speaker can appoint the LoP and the LoP is made based on the party that has the majority of MLAs in the opposition. We all are in NCP. It doesn't make any sense. Maximum MLAs of NCP are with us and we will continue to work for Maharashtra and NCP," said Ajit Pawar.

Pawar: NCP's name and symbol belong to us

While addressing reporters, Pawar said that the part will work "under the guidance of PM Modi." He also claimed that the NCP's name and symbol belong to them.

"The country is moving ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we want Maharahstra too move ahead too.If the central government and state government is of different ideology, it impacts the state, we have seen this happening every now and then,” said Pawar.

Monday's press conference came soon after NCP chief Sharad Pawar's order to remove MP Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare from the party for 'anti-party activities'.

Sharad Pawar, taking to Twitter, wrote, "I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is breaking news. More details will be added shortly.)