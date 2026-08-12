Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 3 Domino's Outlets In Mumbai Over Food Safety Violations

Wikipedia

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food-business licences of three Domino's Pizza outlets in Mumbai after inspections uncovered multiple violations involving hygiene, food storage and operational practices.

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The affected outlets are located in Vile Parle, Borivali and Ghatkopar and are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. The action was taken for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Business Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011, particularly hygiene requirements under Schedule 4.

The Ghatkopar outlet at R-City Mall was found to have the most violations. Officials detected signs of pest infestation and said the outlet lacked adequate pest-control measures and supporting records. Inspectors also found that FIFO and FEFO procedures were not being followed and proper food-storage temperatures were not maintained.

The outlet was further flagged for inadequate cleaning and sanitation arrangements and the absence of a proper cleaning schedule. Officials said it failed to produce several mandatory records, including food-grade certificates, food-handler documentation, medical examination records and food and water testing reports.

The inspection also raised concerns over missing calibration and preventive-maintenance records and the absence of an effective system for handling customer complaints.

The Vile Parle West and Borivali West outlets were also found to be in violation of prescribed food-safety norms.

The FDA, headed by Tukaram Mundhe, has also suspended the licence of a Domino's outlet in Karad over similar violations. The suspensions will remain in force until the outlets comply with food-safety regulations.