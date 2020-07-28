Maharashtra Board SSC result 2020: Class 10 scores to be available on maharashtraeducation.com at 1 pm - click here for details

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students have faced many hardships, with final exams and results becoming a debated topic for some time. For Maharashtra's SSC students however, the wait is almost over.

The results of the Class 12 HSC exams have already been declared, and now, on Wednesday, Class 10 students will get their results. The SSC results will be declared on three websites at the same time to ensure that the sites are not overburdened and can bear the extra load as hundreds of students check their results.