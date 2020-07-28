Maharashtra Board SSC result 2020: Class 10 scores to be available on maharashtraeducation.com at 1 pm - click here for details

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students have faced many hardships, with final exams and results becoming a debated topic for some time. For Maharashtra's SSC students however, the wait is almost over.
The results of the Class 12 HSC exams have already been declared, and now, on Wednesday, Class 10 students will get their results. The SSC results will be declared on three websites at the same time to ensure that the sites are not overburdened and can bear the extra load as hundreds of students check their results.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 10 board exam results at 1 pm. Once declared, the scores will be available online at www.mahresult.nic.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org and www.maharashtraeducation.com.
Here's how you can check the results on maharashtraeducation.com:
Visit the official website -- www.maharashtraeducation.com
Click on the link which reads - 'SSC Results March 2020'
Enter your registration number and roll number
The results will then appear on the screen
Make sure to download the results and also take a print out for future reference.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)