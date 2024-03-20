 Maharashtra: 4 Naxals Killed In Gadchiroli Encounter
After the firing stopped and the area was searched, four bodies of four male Naxals were recovered.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Four Naxalites, carrying a collective cash reward of ₹36 lakh, were killed in an encounter with police in Gad- chiroli district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, intelligence was received on Monday afternoon indicating that some Maoists of the Telangana State Committee had crossed Pranhita River from Telangana into Gadchiroli with the aim of carrying out subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

To counter this threat, multiple teams were launched for area search op- erations. One team came under indiscriminate firing from Maoists, forcing the police to retaliate.

The deceased Naxalites were identified as Vargeesh, Magtu, both secretaries of different Naxal comittees, and platoon members Kursang Raju and Kudimetta Venkatesh, the police said.

