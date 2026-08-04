Maharajganj: Differently-Abled Railway Employee Attacked, Wife Allegedly Raped; Accused Arrested | AI Representational Image

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 4: A differently abled railway employee was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod and his wife raped by a man here, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested.

The motive behind the incident, which occurred late Monday night, is yet to be ascertained.

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Attack and alleged assault

Police said the accused, Neeraj Pandey, allegedly attacked 52-year-old Paltu at his residence in the railway colony area of Brijmanganj, leaving him seriously injured.

दिनांक 03 अगस्त 2026 की रात्रि थाना बृजमनगंज क्षेत्रान्तर्गत रेलवे स्टेशन के पास घर के बाहर सो रहे एक व्यक्ति के साथ मारपीट कर उसकी पत्नी के साथ दुष्कर्म किए जाने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी।* सूचना पर तत्काल स्थानीय पुलिस एवं फील्ड यूनिट द्वारा घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक साक्ष्य… pic.twitter.com/XTf8hxEWjE — MAHARAJGANJ POLICE (@maharajganjpol) August 4, 2026

Pandey then allegedly took the victim's wife to a deserted railway building nearby and raped her. The couple were taken to a local hospital and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for advanced treatment, they said.

Accused arrested

Station House Officer Madan Mohan Mishra said the accused has been arrested on charges of rape and causing grievous injuries under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to judicial custody.

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