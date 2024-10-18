 Mahadev Betting App Case: Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned By ED In Guwahati Over Alleged Role In IPL Betting Promotion
Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati on Thursday for questioning related to her alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting activities linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
ED questions Tamannaah Bhatia in Guwahati regarding her alleged involvement in promoting IPL betting activities | File Photo

Guwahati, October 17: Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati on Thursday for questioning related to her alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting activities linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The actress was summoned by the ED for allegedly endorsing the viewing of IPL matches on a subsidiary app of Mahadev online gaming, which has come under scrutiny for illegal betting operations.

Bhatia arrived at the ED office at approximately 1:30 PM, accompanied by her mother. The questioning continued into the late afternoon, with no official statement released at the time of this report.

The focus of the investigation is on her role in promoting FairPlay, a betting exchange platform that offers various forms of gambling, including sports betting. FairPlay is a subsidiary of the Mahadev online gaming app, which is under investigation for facilitating illegal betting in live sports and chance-based games.

The Mahadev betting app first made headlines last year when Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the ED for their involvement in promotional activities for the platform. The crackdown has since expanded, drawing in several Bollywood celebrities linked to various online betting and gaming platforms.

According to officials, the Mahadev app is notorious for offering platforms for illegal betting on a wide range of games, including cricket, football, poker, and more. The app's founder, Saurabh Chandrakar, has been at the center of the probe, with multiple actors and public figures brought in for questioning to determine their role in promoting these illegal activities.

