Maha Government probe into Kangana Ranaut's drug intake

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced an investigation by Mumbai Police into media reports of drug consumption by actor Kangana Ranaut.A day before she is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "I have told Mumbai Police to look into details of a media report that Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with actor Adhyayan Suman, who had claimed in an old interview that she takes drugs and had also forced him to do so. The request for investigation was submitted by Shiv Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik," he said.



The minister said Mumbai Police would look into Adhyayan Suman's statement which had emanated three years ago.

Hours after Deshmukh’s announcement, Kangana tweeted that she would fully cooperate with the police and asked them to take her blood samples. "I am more than happy to oblige the Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records. If you find any links to drug peddlers ever, I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever. Looking forward to meeting you," said Kangana, dropping sufficient hints at the developments in the multi-agency probe into the Sushant Singh death case.

Sarnaik said his request for a probe was just to ensure that the actor's image is not maligned, since she is "well respected by ministers of the Central government;" no political vendetta was involved.