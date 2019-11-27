Maha Endgame: After fight for govt formation, Devendra Fadnavis, Aaditya Thackeray spotted exchanging a greeting

The ongoing saga of Maharashtra government formation seems to almost at an end.
On Tuesday, after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CHief Minister resigned, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress along with some small parties and Independents, staked claim for government formation in the state.
But despite the collapse of the BJP-led government in less than 4 days, there does not seem to be any animosity between the former allies, BJP and Shiv Sena.
On Wednesday, after the newly elected MLAs took oath as members of the 14th State Assembly, Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis were seen exchanging a cheery greeting.
In other related news, Uddhav Thackeray is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28. He will be sworn in CM on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds traditional Dussehra rally each year.
'Rebel' NCP leader Ajit Pawar has reportedly been welcomed back into the fold of the party. As Nawab Malik told ANI, "In the end, he admitted his mistake. It is a family matter and Pawar Sahib has forgiven him. He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed."
Speaking to reporters after taking oath, Balasaheb Thorat, the Congress Legislature Party leader in the House, said, "The ratio of portfolio-sharing will be finalised in next two days. The number of Cabinet and Minister of State (MoS) posts to be given to each party will also be finalised in next two days."
