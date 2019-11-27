Maha Endgame: After fight for govt formation, Devendra Fadnavis, Aaditya Thackeray spotted exchanging a greeting

The ongoing saga of Maharashtra government formation seems to almost at an end.

On Tuesday, after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CHief Minister resigned, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress along with some small parties and Independents, staked claim for government formation in the state.

But despite the collapse of the BJP-led government in less than 4 days, there does not seem to be any animosity between the former allies, BJP and Shiv Sena.

On Wednesday, after the newly elected MLAs took oath as members of the 14th State Assembly, Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis were seen exchanging a cheery greeting.