Madurai Court Grants Bail To YouTuber Manish Kashyap, Lifts NSA Charges; To Remain In Patna Jail In Other Cases

YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was jailed for broadcasting fake videos of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, has received a significant relief on Friday. A Madurai Court has granted bail to the Bihar-native. Additionally, the NSA (National Security Act) imposed on him has also been lifted.

Kashyap was accused of sharing fake videos of migrants

In today's proceedings, the Court announced this decision while conducting the final hearing in this case. Prior to this, the Supreme Court had directed him to appear before the High Court in response to his petition. However, Manish Kashyap's lawyer has stated that they can only comment on the matter after receiving the written order from the court, expected to be issued at 5 p.m.

Manish Kashyap, accused of sharing fake videos of attacks on Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, is currently housed in Patna's Beur jail. He was ordered to be kept in Beur jail by Patna Civil Court in August this year in a case of financial wrongdoing filed by Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

Kashyap was taken to Tamil Nadu from Patna

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Police team had obtained a production warrant from the court and brought him from Patna. The Madurai Court had remanded YouTuber Manish in judicial custody until April 19. Prior to this, the court had placed Manish in police custody.

Subsequently, in this case, an application was also filed by the YouTuber in the Supreme Court, requesting the consolidation of FIRs filed in different states. Following this, a hearing took place in the matter, and the court ordered the case to be heard in the lower court.

Kashyap accused Bihar government of harassment in prison

Before this, in the video, the YouTuber was seen stating that he is not the son of a cattle thief ( a reference to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav), and he is not afraid of anyone. He mentioned that his grandfather fought in war against China, and his father is a soldier who fought in war with Pakistan. He asserted that he is the son of a soldier, and even if he were to die, he would not bow down before them. Manish, while expressing his grievances against the state government, said that he was made to sit amongst drug addicts in prison. He claimed that those people used to smoke ganja and blow it on his face.

Kashyap likely to stay in jail despite bail

Though Kashyap has been granted bail in the fake videos case by Madurai court and the NSA case against him has ben scrapped, the YouTuber is likely to remain in Patna's Beur jail due to the financial wrongdoing case filed against him by EOU.

The EOU had lodged three cases against Kashyap. In the Bettiah case, he is alleged to have obstructed a bank manager from performing his official duties.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)