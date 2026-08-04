'Madrasas Unofficially Produce Terrorists': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya - VIDEO

Lucknow: A political controversy has sparked over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's controversial remark. He stated that madrasas, wherever they are, breed terrorism. "Whether a madrasa is in Bangladesh, Pakistan or India, madrasas unofficially produce terrorism," Deputy CM Maurya said.
Opposition reacts
Reacting to the BJP leader's statement, Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Hassan Roomi said, "What the Deputy Chief Minister has said suits Pakistan and Bangladesh. They should merge Pakistan and Bangladesh with India. Through your channel, we demand that the Central government bring both into the country."
"Then, together, we can eliminate all terrorist hideouts operating there. The Deputy Chief Minister should not mislead people. Elections are approaching, and if they do not invoke Pakistan and Bangladesh, how will they pursue their agenda," he added.
DyCM reiterates his stand
The DyCM reiterated his views on Tuesday. "Is this the first time? This is the reality; it is the truth," he said.
"Madrasa education is certainly responsible. The biggest terrorists, whether involved in attacks within India or elsewhere in the world, are the product of madrasa education," he said, standing by his statement.