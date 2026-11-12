Madras High Court Questions Why Modi's Mann Ki Baat Was Not Purchased For Tamil Nadu Public Libraries

The court is examining alleged irregularities in Tamil Nadu's public library book procurement process and the selection of recommended publications | File Photo

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, November 11, questioned why the Tamil translation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat was not purchased for public libraries in Tamil Nadu despite a recommendation by an expert committee, while books published by a publisher allegedly involved in a procurement scam were selected.

A bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi raised the question while hearing a contempt petition related to the alleged scam in the procurement of books for public libraries across the state, Live Law reported.

“I was told that Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat was recommended by the expert committee but it was not procured. Manathin Kural was not procured but Agal Vilakku’s books, you found worthy to procure?” Justice Swaminathan asked.

Court Questions Non-Procurement Of Tamil Translation

The court said it had received information from a member of the expert committee that the Tamil translation, titled Manathin Kural, had been recommended but was not purchased.

“Thanks to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have come to know the great deeds done by several persons in the remote corners of the nation which would have otherwise gone unnoticed,” the court observed.

It further recorded, “One member of the Expert Committee on coming to know that we are seized of the matter reached out to us and informed us that the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat which was translated in Tamil as ‘Manathin Kural’ was recommended but rejected and did not make it to the book shelves of the public libraries of Tamil Nadu.”

The court said it wanted to verify the information but received no response from the Director of Public Libraries when questioned about it.

Alleged AI-Generated Books Procurement Scam

The case concerns allegations that AI-generated books were purchased for public libraries across Tamil Nadu at high prices.

During the previous hearing, the court had directed the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a First Information Report (FIR) against those involved in the alleged scam.

It had also ordered the freezing of bank accounts of the publishers concerned and directed the Director of Public Libraries to initiate departmental action against officials involved.

DVAC Seeks Four Days To Register FIR

At Wednesday’s hearing, the DVAC informed the court that it had begun an enquiry and was collecting the necessary documents. It sought four days to register a structured FIR instead of an omnibus one.

The Director of Public Libraries also informed the court that she would submit details of the officers involved in the alleged procurement by Monday.

Taking note of these submissions, the bench adjourned the hearing.

Court Says No Official Should Go Scot-Free

“We want the department as well as DVAC to rise to the occasion. Not one official associated with this scam should go scot-free. All of them must be brought to book (pun intended),” the court said.

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However, the bench clarified that it had not prejudged anyone’s guilt.

“No individual has been condemned by us. Without giving the fullest opportunity, we will not conclude that any particular individual is guilty of wilful breach of the judicial order made in WP(MD)No.10150 of 2019,” it added.

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