Madras High Court Questions Tamil Nadu Over Repeated Denial Of RSS March Permission

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The Madras High Court on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government over repeatedly denying permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold route marches. Justice V Lakshminarayanan asked, “If they (RSS) are able to have a march in a terrorist-infested place like Jammu and Kashmir, why is the Tamil Nadu police denying permission to them every year?”

The judge observed that the state government was denying permission for processions organised by groups such as the RSS and Dravidar Kazhagam, forcing them to approach the court. He remarked that the government appeared to be treating citizens as enemies by rejecting requests for processions and protests.

RSS seeks permission for route marches

The court was hearing a petition filed by RSS member VG Jagadeesan seeking permission to hold route marches on October 18, October 25, November 1, or another suitable date. The proposed marches would feature participants in uniform, accompanied by a musical band, followed by a public meeting.

Senior Advocate NL Rajah, appearing for the petitioner, said the organisation was repeatedly denied permission for its annual march to mark its foundation day, which coincides with Vijayadashami.

Questioning the repeated rejections on law and order grounds, Rajah said smaller organisations without the resources to approach the court faced greater difficulties in securing permission.

State explains denial of permission

Advocate General Vijaya Narayan submitted that permission was denied because the proposed march and public meeting were to be held at a location not designated for public meetings.

The court directed the petitioners' counsel to meet State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan and work out arrangements for a peaceful event. It asked five representatives of the petitioner to meet the prosecutor and explore a solution.

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The court adjourned the matter to Thursday and directed the state to submit a report on permitting a peaceful procession.

Previous guidelines on RSS marches

The High Court had previously issued detailed guidelines for RSS route marches. However, the organisation was denied permission in 2024 as well, forcing it to approach the court again. On an earlier occasion, the court had observed that the police were responsible for protecting both the public and organisers and could not routinely refuse permission by citing law and order concerns.