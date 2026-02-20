 Madras High Court Directs DVAC To Register Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMadras High Court Directs DVAC To Register Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru

Madras High Court Directs DVAC To Register Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru

The Madras High Court directed the DVAC to register a case against Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru over alleged cash-for-job irregularities based on materials shared by the Enforcement Directorate. The order came on a petition by AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai. The court held ED inputs were sufficient to warrant an FIR.

N ChithraUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru | Twitter

Chennai: In a setback for K N Nehru, one of the most power powerful ministers in the M K Stalin Cabinet in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Friday asked the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against him based on materials shared by the ED last October levelling cash-for-job allegations in the Municipal Administration and Supply Department.

Minister Reacts To Order

The Minister, who is also the DMK’s principal secretary, told journalists he would face the case legally and emerge unscathed.

Petition By AIADMK MP

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Delhi Metro Announces Special Measures For Class 10, 12 Students
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Delhi Metro Announces Special Measures For Class 10, 12 Students
Shivaji Maharaj Memorial To Be Built At Agra Fort, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Shivaji Maharaj Memorial To Be Built At Agra Fort, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Mujhe Meri Nasal...': Rajat Dalal REACTS To Nikki Tamboli's 'Aapki Bandi' Remark For Chahat Pandey After Her Eviction From The 50
'Mujhe Meri Nasal...': Rajat Dalal REACTS To Nikki Tamboli's 'Aapki Bandi' Remark For Chahat Pandey After Her Eviction From The 50
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Elegant All-White Look With Ranveer Singh At Ambani School Event
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Elegant All-White Look With Ranveer Singh At Ambani School Event

Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the order on a petition filed by AIADMK Rajya Sabha member I S Inbadurai, who prayed for a direction to register a FIR against the Minister based on materials shared by the ED five months ago. The court held that the materials were sufficient to register a case.

Read Also
'Attempt To Tarnish India's Image Globally': Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest...
article-image

Also Watch:

ED Pushes For FIR

During the hearing of the petition, Special Public Prosecutor Ramesh, representing the ED, said the materials, which were shared by the agency with the Tamil Nadu DGP were not in the nature of information. They were of evidence and therefore, the DVAC has to register a FIR and conduct a probe against the Minister thereafter. It was not appropriate for the DVAC to merely conduct a preliminary or detailed inquiry without first registering a FIR, he contended.

Follow us on