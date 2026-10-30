Madras HC Issues Notice On Plea To Probe Saurav Das' Nationality, Background

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das | File

The Madras High Court on Friday, October 30, sought responses to a petition calling for an inquiry into the nationality and personal background of journalist and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das. The plea also seeks the blocking of his social media accounts over remarks allegedly made against the judiciary.

The petitioner has requested that Das's passport and Aadhaar card be cancelled if an investigation establishes that he is a foreign national. The plea further seeks the suspension of his X and Instagram accounts over allegedly derogatory comments concerning the judiciary and Supreme Court judges.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notices to the respondents, including Das, the Union government and certain private parties. The matter is scheduled to be taken up again after six weeks.

The petition, filed by Ganesh Kumar, claims that Das, identified in the plea as Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das, made objectionable remarks about the judiciary, including judges of the Supreme Court. It also asks the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and other government authorities to investigate the personal details and backgrounds of several individuals, including Das's parents.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel presented documents attached to the plea that allegedly relate to Das's identity and addresses. After examining the records, the bench sought explanations about certain details mentioned in them.

The lawyer also referred to the alleged remarks against the judiciary, prompting the court to question the circumstances in which they were made. The bench further asked whether the petitioner had first taken up the matter with the concerned authorities.

In response, the petitioner's counsel told the court that a representation had already been submitted to the central government, but no action had followed. The plea cited a representation dated October 7, 2026, and sought a direction requiring the authorities to respond within a timeframe determined by the court.

Separately, the petitioner requested that the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology be directed to block the X and Instagram accounts operating under the name Saurav Das.

After considering the preliminary submissions, the court issued notice in the matter. Advocate B Jagannath appeared for the petitioner.