Madras HC grants 30-day parole to Rajiv Gandhi killer Robert Payas

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted a 30-day parole to Robert Payas, one of the seven convicts serving a life term for assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A division bench of justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raaman gave the order on a plea by Payas seeking parole for making arrangements for his son's wedding.

He has been given parole from November 25 till December 24. The conditions of the parole include a bar on him interacting with the media, political parties or personalities and an undertaking to keep good conduct and not disrupt public peace.