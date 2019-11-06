Blocked: Madras HC just banned a man from social media for a year for posting a morphed Modi pic

A month after a man from Tamil Nadu posted a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was asked to present an undertaking in the Madras High court for getting anticipatory bail.

Jabin Charles, based in the Kanyakumari district has presented an undertaking to the Madurai bench of the Madras high court saying he will not use social media for a year.

Justice G R Swaminathan, who recorded the undertaking said that if Charles is found using social media, the prosecution will have the right to move the court on his anticipatory bail. The Justice also asked him to submit an apology letter at the jurisdictional court.

The complaint was filed by Nanjil Raja, a BJP functionary a few days after the picture was posted. The complaint was filed with the Vadasery police station in the district which caused Charles to approach the High Court for anticipatory bail.

Charles expressed regret for his action in his application. He said that he had immediately blocked the picture as soon as he realised citizens had no right to cause disrespect to the PM. He was ready to issue an apology in a local newspaper for circulating the morphed picture.