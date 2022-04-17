Madhya Pradesh is 5th state in country with over 10,000 e-Sanjeevani Health and Wellness centres

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is the fifth state in the country which has established more than 10,000 e-Sanjeevani Health and Wellness Centers.

Sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin etc. are checked at the center and 97 types of medicines are available free of cost, according to state government officials. Since April 1, 2022, more than 2.24 lakh patients have been given telemedicine treatment.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary took stock of telemedicine arrangements to provide district hospital facilities to the residents of rural areas through Health and Wellness Center.

Minister Dr. Choudhary got himself examined like a common man after reaching Banangawa "Arogyam Upa Swasthya Kendra (Health and Wellness Center) in Raisen district. He discussed with the villagers who came for treatment and took stock of the arrangements.

Health Minister said that an innovative initiative has been taken in all the health and wellness centers of the state, e-Sanjeevani, to provide treatment arrangements to the patients near their homes, district hospitals in the villages, through tele-consultation.

He said that sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin etc. are checked at the center and 97 types of medicines are available free of cost. The Community Health Officer (CHO) appointed at the E-Sanjeevani Health and Wellness Center asks the patient about his condition for treatment.

After taking information about other symptoms of the disease, the specialist doctor in Hub Center District Hospital is informed over the phone. Specialist doctors take necessary information from the patient and give treatment when necessary.

Minister was told by the patients who came for treatment at the center that they talked to the doctor of the district hospital on the phone and the specialist doctor prescribed them the medicines, which were provided to them by the CHO present at the center.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:40 AM IST