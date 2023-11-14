Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Campaigning For Second Phase To End Today |

Raipur: The extensive election campaigning for the second phase of voting in 70 assembly constituencies under the Chhattisgarh Assembly General Election-2023 will come to an end by 5 pm on November 15 (Wednesday).

Campaigning from public forums will be prohibited 48 hours before the closing time of voting. However, during this period, candidates will be able to conduct public relations by going door to door. A total of 958 candidates are in the fray in 70 assembly constituencies in the second phase, of which 827 are male, 130 are female, and one is of the third gender, according to an official communication.

Read Also Congress Uses Tribals Just As Vote-Bank, Says Modi As He Wraps Up MP Poll Campaign Rallies

During the second phase of voting, 1,63,14,479 voters of the state will exercise their franchise. This includes 81,41,624 male voters, 81,72,171 female voters, and 684 third-gender voters. A total of 18,833 polling stations have been set up to ensure smooth voting. Of these, 700 are Sangwari polling stations where only women polling personnel will be posted.

In the second phase of assembly general elections in Chhattisgarh, voting will be held in 70 assembly constituencies on November 17. The time fixed for polling is from 8 am to 5 pm. Voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm only in nine polling stations of Bindranwagarh Assembly Constituency - Kamarbhaudi, Aamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinakchhar, and Kodomali. Apart from these, in the remaining polling stations of Bindranwagarh, like the other 69 assembly constituencies, voting will be held from 8 am to 5 pm.

In the second phase of assembly general elections, polling is scheduled for Bharatpur-Sonhat, Manendragarh, Baikunthpur, Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanujganj, Samri, Lundra, Ambikapur, Sitapur, Jashpur, Kunkuri, Pathalgaon, Lailunga, Raigarh, Sarangarh, Kharsia, Dharamjaigarh, Rampur, Korba, Katghora, Pali-Tanakhar, Marwahi, Kota, Lormi, Mungeli, Takhatpur, Bilha, Bilaspur, Beltara, Masturi, Akaltara, Janjgir-Champa, Sakti, Chandrapur, Jaijapur, Pamgarh, Saraipali, Basna, Khallari, Mahasamund, Bilaigarh, Kasdol, Balodabazar, Bhatapara, Dharsiwa, Raipur Rural, Raipur Nagar West, Raipur Nagar North, Raipur Nagar South, Arang, Abhanpur, Rajim, Bindranwagarh, Sihawa, Kurud, Dhamtari, Sanjari-Balod, Doundilohara, Gunderdehi, Patan, Durg Rural, Durg City, Bhilai. Voting will be held in Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara, Saja, Bemetara, and Navagarh assembly constituencies.

Read Also MP Accident: Chartered Bus Carrying Passengers From Sagar To Bhopal Rams Into Bolero

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)