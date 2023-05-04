 Madhya Pradesh: Archeologists unearth 2,000-year-old society from tiger reserve in Bandhavgarh National Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMadhya Pradesh: Archeologists unearth 2,000-year-old society from tiger reserve in Bandhavgarh National Park

Madhya Pradesh: Archeologists unearth 2,000-year-old society from tiger reserve in Bandhavgarh National Park

Another ancient structure was unearthed from MP's Bandhavgarh National Park which provided an evidence of a "modern society" that existed thousands of years ago

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Ancient Vishnu sculpture at Bandhavgarh National Park | Twitter

In a survey that started on April 1, archeologists found many archaeological treasures from the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. They unearthed paintings from the past, man-made waterbodies and a few other evidences to suggest that a modern society.

While noting of the findings, experts were quoted in a Times of India report as saying that the tiger reserve of the present day was once most likely part of an old trade route with passing traders using rock-cut caves as shelters.

Archeologists came across a 1,500-year-old rock painting and a plenty man-made waterbodies, which are believed to be no lesser than 1,800-2,000-year-old, from the national park in Madhya Pradesh.

"The presence of the waterbodies built at a height and used for collecting rainwater suggests the habitation had a modern society. The waterbodies could be 1,800-2,000 years old, but evidence suggests there was some renovation 1,000 years ago," an ASI official told the newspaper.

The zone has often made the headlines for what the land holds underneath. Last year, The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informed of unearthing 26 Buddhist caves in there after a long summer exploration. It was noted that the caves would date back to the 2nd-5th century BCE.

Read Also
Bhopal: Excavations unearth 40 ancient temples in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RK Shanmukham Chetty death anniversary: The man who presented independent India's first budget in...

RK Shanmukham Chetty death anniversary: The man who presented independent India's first budget in...

Gambia Cough Syrup deaths: Indian health regulator confirms contamination after WHO alert

Gambia Cough Syrup deaths: Indian health regulator confirms contamination after WHO alert

Union Minister S Jaishankar hold talks with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming

Union Minister S Jaishankar hold talks with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming

Manohar Lal Khattar Birthday: All you need to know about the Haryana CM

Manohar Lal Khattar Birthday: All you need to know about the Haryana CM

India sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases with 3,962 new infections in last 24 hours

India sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases with 3,962 new infections in last 24 hours