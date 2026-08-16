Madhya Pradesh: AI Saves Gwalior Cop’s Life After Venomous Snake Bites Him Twice

Representative Photo

Gwalior: A timely intervention using an AI tool helped save the life of a police head constable after he was bitten twice by a venomous snake inside his government quarters in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, according to report by Hindi news portal Aaj Tak.

Head Constable Pooran Sikarwar, posted under Bijoli police station, was resting after duty when the snake entered his room and bit him twice on the hand at around 9 p.m. on August 13–14.

Snake Bites Cop Twice Inside Quarter

According to reports, Sikarwar was resting when he suddenly felt severe pain and raised an alarm. Station In-charge (TI) Saurabh Srivastava and other police personnel rushed to the room and found the snake still inside.

Sikarwar's condition began deteriorating following the double bite, prompting the officers to immediately arrange medical assistance.

Reports differ over the exact species of the snake, with some identifying it as a black cobra and others as a common krait. Both species are venomous and can cause serious neurotoxic effects.

TI Uses AI To Identify Snake

With the situation becoming critical, Srivastava photographed the snake and uploaded the image to an AI tool to identify the species and understand the potential effects of its venom.

The AI-generated information was then shared with doctors before Sikarwar reached the hospital. The quick identification provided medical personnel with additional information while they assessed the appropriate treatment.

Cop Shifted To Hospital, Condition Stabilises

Police initially rushed Sikarwar to Jai Arogya Hospital (JAH), where doctors began treatment. He was later shifted to Apollo Hospital for further medical care.

Doctors administered anti-venom and other treatment. Sikarwar's condition was initially reported to be serious because of the two bites, but he subsequently improved and stabilised.

Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh Yadav also visited the hospital to check on the injured head constable.

The snake was later safely caught by police, bringing the immediate danger under control.

Monsoon Brings Increased Snake Encounters

The incident has also highlighted the increased risk of snake encounters during the monsoon, when reptiles often enter homes and buildings seeking dry shelter.

Reports carrying the incident advised that anyone bitten by a suspected venomous snake should keep the affected limb as still as possible and seek emergency medical treatment immediately. Traditional methods such as cutting or sucking the wound should be avoided.

If it can be done safely without approaching the snake, a photograph may also help medical professionals identify the species. However, attempting to catch or handle a venomous snake should be avoided.

The Gwalior incident has drawn attention to how rapidly available technology, when used alongside professional medical care, can provide potentially useful information during an emergency.