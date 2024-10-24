 'Madam Kitna Marogi... Galti Ho Gayi': Woman Slaps, Beats Young Man For Snatching Her Mobile Phone In UP's Meerut; VIDEO Viral
However, the crowd caught the accused after which they started thrashing him. The woman also joined in beating the accused and kept on thrashing him. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Woman Slaps, Beats Young Man For Snatching Her Mobile Phone In UP's Meerut | X

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a youth was stripped semi-naked and thrashed brutally by a woman and locals allegedly for trying to snatch the mobile phone of the woman in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The young man snatched the woman's phone in crowded market and tried to flee from the spot. However, the crowd caught the accused after which they started thrashing him. The woman also joined in beating the accused and kept on thrashing him. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The accused can be seen in the video pleading the woman to stop thrashing him and also apologised for his act, however, the woman and crowd did not stop and kept on beating the youth. The crowd held the youth captive and handed over to the police. The incident occurred near Begumpul which falls under the Sadar Bazaar Police Station area. The accused has been reportedly identified as Armaan.

The video shows that the woman has caught the accused by his hair and slapping him on his face and also kicking and thrashing him along with the other people present at the spot. The woman had come to the market for shopping after which the accused allegedly snatched her mobile phone and tried to escape the spot.

