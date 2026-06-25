'M20, M50, M100': Jaipur Farmers Draw Inspiration From Ethanol-Blended Fuel Policy To Protest Against Milk Adulteration - VIDEO

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Jaipur: In a satirical way to protest against what they referred to as unfair policies and growing concerns in the dairy sector, farmers in Rajasthan's Jaipur staged a symbolic protest by introducing their own "milk versions", M20, M50 and M100, inspired by the Centre's ethanol-blended petrol models.

Taking a cue from ethanol-blended petrol, protesting dairy farmers mixed water into milk and showcased it as a symbolic protest against the Centre. Through the satirical display, they sought to highlight their concerns over the alleged adulteration of milk and dairy products available in the market, according to NDTV report.

The protest was driven by mounting concerns among dairy farmers over the widespread sale of low-cost adulterated milk, which they say has hurt their incomes and pushed the dairy sector into crisis.

Concerns over adulterated products

Farmers claimed that genuine milk producers are struggling to get fair prices as adulterated milk products are being sold at significantly cheaper prices.

They alleged that adulterated milk, reportedly prepared using harmful substitutes, is being sold in several markets, impacting both farmers and consumers.

Earlier, dairy farmers in Amritsar had spilled hundreds of litres of milk on roads, accusing authorities of failing to take action against adulterated milk and dairy products.

Warning of wider agitation

The farmers warned of wider agitation if authorities fail to address their concerns.