'M*******!!': Twitter in shock as Major Gen GD Bakshi curses on a live show

For the uninitiated, Major General Gagan Deep Bakshi widely known as G. D. Bakshi was born in 1950 and is a retired Indian army officer. He is from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal for commanding a battalion in the Kargil War and the Sena Medal for his distinguished service in commanding a battalion during counter-insurgency drives.

While we have often seen the retired Army officer invited for debates on Republic TV, he has also appeared on-air on other TV channels as well.

Well, this is not the first time, Bakshi has used profanity while addressing the media. Earlier, Bakshi while speaking about how to deal with Pakistan Army after Balakot airstrikes, called the country “A rabid dog that goes around biting everybody.”

By now, we know that Bakshi is known for his temper and can be often seen bashing opposition in the panel. Earlier, in a debate on ABP news, the man was heard yelling during the debate on Pulwama attack and he shouted, “How many casualties will we suffer? For 30 years we have tolerated this in silence, 30 years!"

He also warned Pakistan and said he can promise that Pakistan will pay a price for their acts. He said"Agar Pakistan ko Mahabharata chahiya, toh woh ho ke rahegi! (If Pakistan wants a war, then they will get one),” ThePrint reported.

In another instance, ThePrint reported, Bakshi was speaking at a conclave on Article 35A, regarding ‘permanent residency’ in Jammu and Kashmir. He said “I particularly want those Pakistanis who have come into my country without a passport or visa. Yeh koi randi khana hai? (Is this a whorehouse)."

While we have seen Bakshi's temper and some might even have had first hand experience of it, Twitter is in shock. Here's how Twitter reacted;