M A Ayyangar death anniversary: Know all about the first Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha

Madabhooshi Ananthasayanam Ayyangar was a veteran freedom fighter and eminent parliamentarian. He died on 19 March 1978.

Here's al you need to know about him:

He was born on 4 February 1891 at Tiruchanur near the spiritual town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

After completing his initial education in the Devasthanam High School at Tirupati, Ayyangar moved to Madras for higher studies.

After obtaining his B.A. degree from the Pachaiyappa's College, Madras, he earned a degree in Law from the Madras Law College in 1913.

He was the first Deputy Speaker and then Speaker of the Lok Sabha in the Indian Parliament. He was Governor of Bihar also.

Stepping in to fill the void created by the sudden demise of G.V. Mavalankar, the first Speaker of Lok Sabha, Ayyangar proved himself well suited to carry on the unfinished task of consolidating the gains of freedom and of evolving a healthy parliamentary culture in the new Republic. Through a public life spanning over six decades as a lawyer, as a social activist and freedom fighter, as an outstanding parliamentarian and Speaker and as a distinguished scholar, Ayyangar left an indelible imprint of his personality in every area he chose to tread on in life.

Between 1940 and 1944 Ayyangar suffered imprisonment for nearly three years, first for taking part in the 'Individual Satyagraha Campaign' and later in the 'Quit India Movement' of 1942.

After serving a full term as the Governor of Bihar, Ayyangar retired from active political life and returned to his hometown, 'Tirupati, to spend the evening of his life. Even at this stage, Ayyangar remained very active.

Work for the Sanskrit Vidyapeeth at Tirupati and several charitable organisations kept Ananthasayanam Ayyangar busy till he breathed his last on 19 March 1978, at the age of 87.

