Lunar Eclipse on November 30, 2020: When, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan

Sky gazers across the world are bracing themselves for the final lunar eclipse of the year which is just a day away.

The previous three occurred on January 10, June 5, July 5. The next lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, 2021.

What is Penumbral lunar eclipse?

It will be a penumbral eclipse. During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth covers some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon, which creates a dark shading on the moon’s face.

The Penumbral lunar eclipse in November is also known as the Beaver Moon in North America as the beaver trapping season begins around this month.

Time and date:

The ecllipse will be visible on November 30 2020. The total duration of the eclipse is 4 hours, 21 minutes.

UTC Timings

Start: 30 Nov, 07:32:22 (7.32 AM)

Maximum: 30 Nov, 09:42:53 (9.42 AM)

End: 30 Nov, 11:53:22 (11.53 AM)

IST Timings

Start: 30 Nov, 13:02:22 (1.02 PM)

Maximum: 30 Nov, 15:12:53 (3.12 PM)

End: 30 Nov, 17:23:22 (5.23 PM)

How to watch lunar eclipse in India?

The Penumbral eclipse will be visible in various parts of the world including Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and a few other locations if the weather conditions are favourable.

However, it won't be sighted in India as the moon will be below the horizon. However, if you are still keen to catch the phenomenon, you can live stream the event on YouTube channels like Slooh and the Virtual Telescope.