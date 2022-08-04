Lumpy disease spread to 16 Rajasthan districts, over 2,500 cattle killed

Lumpy disease spreading in cattle in Rajasthan, 16 districts affected |

The dreaded and viral 'Lumpy' skin disease has now reached 16 districts of Rajasthan and around 1 lakh cows and buffalo have been infected while 4,296 cattle have died.

Amid the spread of the disease, the state government has put restrictions on the transport of cattle from these 16 districts of Rajasthan.

There are more than 3,000 Gaushalas in Rajasthan and the situation in many of the Gaushalas of these 16 districts has become such that no space is left to bury the dead cows.

There is no specific treatment for the disease and it has become difficult to control the situation in this rainy season as it is said to be vector-borne spreading through flies, ticks and mosquitos.

The animal husbandry minister of Rajasthan Lal Chand Kataria said, "the death rate in the state is 1.5 per cent, but it is difficult to control the situation in Gaushalas as most have them have hundreds of cows. We have restricted the transportation of cattle from 16 districts."

