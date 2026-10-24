Ludhiana Woman Alleges Forced Religious Conversion, Dowry Harassment By In-Laws | Video | X @Delhiite_

A woman in Ludhiana, Punjab, has accused her in-laws of pressuring her to convert to Christianity and harassing her over dowry after she married Karanveer Singh Siddhu through Hindu rituals following a love relationship.

According to the woman, her boyfriend concealed his religion before their marriage. She alleged that when she arrived at her in-laws’ home after the wedding, her father-in-law refused to accept the marriage and asked her to convert to Christianity. She reportedly agreed to the demand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the footage, a man is heard asking her a series of questions about her belief in Jesus Christ and whether she wishes to be baptised of her own free will.

The man is heard saying, “Do you believe in Lord Jesus Christ? Do you know that one day Lord Jesus Christ will come and will make the souls of religious people enter heaven? Do you know that Lord Jesus Christ is the living God? Do you believe? Do you believe in Lord Jesus Christ? Do you want to take baptism by your own will?”

He then says, “I, the servant of God, Pastor Jitender Singh, baptize you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

Read Also CCTV Footage Shows Shiva Sharma With Shraddha Dubey Before Death; Police To Recreate Fall

A video circulating on social media shows the woman being baptised in a swimming pool during the conversion process. The circumstances surrounding the footage and the allegations have not been independently verified.

The woman also alleged that she later discovered her husband was involved in an affair with another woman. She reportedly pointed to a tattoo of another woman on his chest as part of her allegations.

Following these developments, the woman filed a complaint alleging forced religious conversion and dowry harassment against her in-laws.