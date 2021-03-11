Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu to be leader of Congress In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: For the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, the Congress party on Thursday gave temporary charge of Lok Sabha leader to Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. Bittu has been given the temporary charge as the Leader of Congress in the Hower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi are busy in assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam respectively.

Chowdhury informed about the same in communication with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Loksabha Secretariat. Bittu, who is a whip of Congress in Lok Sabha, will lead the party on the floor.

The development regarding Bittu's name also came as party's chief whip K Suresh and another whip Manickam Tagore are also engaged in assembly polls in their respective states, sources told ANI.