Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet Passes Strict Ordinance On Exam Integrity; Tata To Invest In Ayodhya Museum (VIDEO)

Lucknow: In a decisive move to tackle unfair practices and prevent paper leaks in public examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved a stringent ordinance on Tuesday at Lok Bhavan.

This new measure, part of the Yogi government's ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of public examinations, introduces severe penalties, including imprisonment from 2 years to life and fines up to one crore rupees.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna detailed the ordinance after the cabinet meeting, highlighting that it was among the 43 out of 44 proposals approved by the Council of Ministers.

"The Prevention of Unfair Means and Paper Leaks in Public Examinations Ordinance 2024 mandates severe penalties for those involved in examination malpractices," he said.

The ordinance encompasses various examination bodies, including the Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, universities, and other designated authorities. It covers all recruitment exams, regularization or promotion exams, and entrance exams for degrees, diplomas, or certificates. Additionally, it criminalizes the distribution of fake question papers and the creation of fake employment websites.

Key provisions include the recovery of financial burdens from individuals and institutions involved in compromising examinations, permanent blacklisting of implicated institutes and service providers, property attachment for crimes under this ordinance, and classification of offences as cognizable, non-bailable, and triable by the Sessions Court. Stringent conditions for bail are also established.

Minister Khanna explained, "In the absence of an Assembly session, an ordinance has been proposed in place of a bill. Following the Council of Ministers' approval, the ordinance process will be completed and implemented."

In addition to the examination ordinance, the cabinet also approved the extension of development authorities and several tourism initiatives. The Varanasi, Bareilly, and Moradabad development authorities will now include additional revenue villages, enhancing regional development. Specifically, 215 villages will be added to the Varanasi Development Authority, 35 to the Bareilly Development Authority, and 71 to the Moradabad Development Authority.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh announced that Tata Sons will construct a world-class Indian Temple Museum in Ayodhya, with a total investment of Rs 750 crore from its CSR fund. The Government of India will collaborate, contributing Rs 650 crore for the museum and Rs 100 crore for ancillary developments. Tata Sons will oversee construction, with the Tourism Department leasing the land for a nominal rate for 90 + 90 years.

The Chief Minister Tourism Fellowship Program was also approved. This program will select 25 researchers to promote tourism and facilitate investment in Uttar Pradesh. These researchers will receive an honorarium of Rs 40,000, including Rs 30,000 for remuneration and Rs 10,000 for field visits, and will be equipped with tablets for their work. Their roles include monitoring tourism schemes, developing ecological sites, and assisting with fairs and festivals planning.