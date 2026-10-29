Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Shows Accused Rishabh Shukla Shooting 3 Men, Relative Claims Self-Defence

A video purportedly showing Rishabh Shukla, the accused in the triple murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, firing shots has surfaced on social media. The incident took place in the Saadatganj area on Monday, October 26, when three members of a family were allegedly shot dead following a dispute over parking and a platform built outside a house.

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The viral footage reportedly shows Shukla opening fire before making a phone call and claiming that he had been beaten with sticks. He is purportedly heard saying that he fired in anger after being assaulted. In another video, a police officer is seen holding the accused while a woman, believed to be one of his relatives, claims that he had fired in self-defence. She also points to alleged injuries on his face.

The victims have been identified as Shivaji Tiwari, his son Suyash Tiwari, and Shivaji’s brother Shivendra Tiwari, also known as Shambhu. According to Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba, the confrontation occurred around 10.30 am in the Brahman Tola locality of Naubasta, under the Saadatganj police station limits.

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The dispute reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between Shukla and his neighbours over the construction of a platform near a banyan tree outside their homes. On Monday morning, Suyash had parked his car beneath the tree. A confrontation reportedly broke out when Shivendra returned from a temple after offering water.

Shukla allegedly shot Shivendra and Shivaji before firing at Suyash, who came outside after hearing the gunshots. Shivaji and Suyash died at the scene, while Shivendra succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Earlier, on October 27, the Lucknow Development Authority sealed Shukla’s house, followed by bulldozer action against alleged illegal construction.