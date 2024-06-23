 Lucknow Stunt VIDEO: Tractor Bet Of 15k Goes Horribly Wrong As Driver Crushed To Death
Updated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image

A bet on a tractor stunt resulted in the death of a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on June 22. According to police, the deceased, Neeraj Maurya (22) made a bet of Rs 15,000 with one Joginder Yadav of Himmatnagar Atria. Both Maurya and Yadav tied their tractor as part of the bet and had to drive in opposite direction. The video shows that one of the tractors stood upright before falling on the driver that resulted in the death of the driver.

Both the youths are from the same village. At the time when the incident took place, the villagers were also present at the spot to witness the bet involving the tractors. The incident took place in Himmatnagar Atria of Itaunja police station area.

The video shows that within a few seconds of the stunt, Neeraj Maurya's tractor stood upright and then overturned completely. Driver Neeraj died on the spot as he got crushed under the tractor. The villagers rushed to rescue Neeraj but it was already too late.

Police said that it was interrogating the other person on tractor involved in the bet. Police said that it immediately took steps to ensure that no untoward incident follows the unfortunate case.

Talking about the incident, DCP North Abijith R Shankar said, "On June 22, two people were performing stunts on tractors and the video of the same went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, a case was registered. The driver of one of the tractors, Neeraj Maurya lost his life. The main accused, the driver of the other tractor, Jogender Yadav has been arrested and is being interrogated."

