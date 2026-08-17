Lucknow Shocker: Viral Video Shows Woman Electrocuted By 11,000-Volt Wire While Drying Clothes, Rescued After 5 Minutes

A 35-year-old woman suffered severe electric shock and burns after coming in contact with a high-tension power line while drying clothes on the terrace of her house in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar area on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 am on August 16, when the woman, identified as Meera, reportedly came into contact with an 11,000-volt overhead power line. She remained stuck to the wire for nearly five minutes as smoke rose from her clothes and body.

A video of the incident has since surfaced, showing the woman hanging over the edge of the terrace while smoke can be seen rising from her clothes. The disturbing footage has drawn attention to the dangers posed by high-voltage power lines located close to residential buildings.

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Woman Remains Stuck To Wire As Clothes Catch Fire

According to reports, Meera had gone to the terrace to dry clothes when her dupatta came into contact with the high-voltage line.

The electric shock left her unable to move away from the wire. Her clothes reportedly caught fire, while she remained trapped on the terrace for several minutes.

People in the vicinity noticed the woman and raised an alarm. Her husband, Sandeep, who was reportedly asleep at the time, woke up after hearing the commotion and rushed to the scene.

Neighbours Call Power House, Electricity Supply Cut

Realising that rescuing the woman without first shutting off the electricity could prove fatal, those present contacted the Gahru Power House and requested that the power supply be disconnected.

Once the electricity was switched off, the woman was separated from the wire and brought down from the terrace.

An ambulance was called and Meera was taken to the Sarojini Nagar Community Health Centre (CHC), where she received initial treatment.

Woman Referred To Civil Hospital, Condition Critical

Following first aid at the community health centre, doctors referred Meera to Civil Hospital for further treatment.

She is currently undergoing treatment and her condition has been reported as critical due to the severity of the electric shock and burns.

Shocking Video Highlights Risk Of High-Tension Wires Near Homes

The incident has also raised concerns over the proximity of high-voltage electricity lines to residential structures.

The video shows the woman positioned on the edge of the multi-storey building, with smoke visibly rising from her body and clothes. Overhead power lines can be seen close to the building.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of coming into contact with high-voltage lines, particularly while handling clothes, metal objects or other items on rooftops located close to power infrastructure.