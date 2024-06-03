Lucknow 'Peegate' Viral Video: Man Urinates Upon Labourer's Face, Police Arrest Accused After Shocking Visuals Surface |

UP: A disturbing incident has emerged from the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, where a man urinated on a sleeping labourer. The video of this incident rapidly went viral on social media, causing widespread outrage on the internet.

According to a report in a Hindi news portal Haribhoomi, it is alleged that the labourer, after having lunch in the afternoon, fell asleep. To wake him up, the accused urinated on his face. Additionally, there are accusations of physical assault. The victim's family lodged a complaint with the police, who swiftly initiated an investigation and arrested the accused.

Another disgusting incident in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh where a labourer, tired of working in this heat was urinated upon by a person while asleep. The police has taken cognisance of the matter and arrested the accused. pic.twitter.com/K23Ry7wvlN — Tanishq Punjabi (@tanishqq9) June 3, 2024

Details On The Incident

The incident reportedly took place in the Chandia Kheda area within the Dubagga police station limits. The victim, Rajkumar Rawat is a labourer, who resides in the area with his family and sustains them through manual labour, specifically loading and unloading construction materials.

On the day of the incident, Rajkumar had his lunch and then lay down on the ground, falling asleep shortly after. It is alleged that Sanjay Maurya, the accused, called out to wake him up. When Rajkumar did not wake, Sanjay urinated on his face out of anger.

Sanjay also recorded the act and shared the video with others. The incident happened on June 2, 2024. Rajkumar's wife filed a complaint with the police, seeking justice. The police started their investigation immediately.

The DCP of Lucknow West Zone, informed in a video statement that both Rawat and Maurya were known to each other and worked as labourers in a brick kiln. The duo consumed liquor and slept at the spot, following which Maurya urinated upon Rawat's face. This information was alerted to the police by Rawat's wife and immediately Maurya was arrested.

Read Also Who Is Pravesh Shukla? BJP Leader Who Urinated On Tribal Man In MP

MP Peegate Incident

A similar incident occurred last year in July in the Bahari market of Kubari village of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh. BJP leader Pravesh Shukla, allegedly intoxicated, urinated on a tribal youth sitting on the steps. The video of this incident also went viral. The then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan summoned the victim to the CM’s residence, washed his feet, and publicly expressed regret, apologising for the incident.