Lucknow News: CBI Court Sentences 6 In Tiger, Leopard Body Parts Smuggling Case, Awards 2-Year Jail And Fine

CBI court in Lucknow convicts six accused in wildlife smuggling case involving tiger and leopard parts | Representational Image

The CBI Court, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), on 30.03.2026, convicted and sentenced six private persons, namely, Mumtaj Ahmad, Jaibun Nisha, Ajij Ullah, Waheed, Sartaj, and Majeed, to imprisonment for two years with a fine of Rs 10,000 each in a significant wildlife smuggling case involving illegal possession and trade of tiger and leopard body parts.

Large seizure of wildlife contraband

The case pertains to a major recovery operation carried out during the investigation, wherein a substantial quantity of prohibited wildlife articles was seized from the accused's residences.

The seized items included 18,000 leopard nails, 74 leopard skins, 04 tiger skins, and bones of both tigers and leopards. These items are classified under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which affords the highest level of protection and strictly prohibits their possession, trade, or transportation.

Investigation and charges

The CBI had registered the case on 23.03.2000 and, after conducting a thorough and meticulous investigation, filed a complaint on 15.07.2000 before the competent court at Lucknow. The investigation established the active involvement of the accused in organised smuggling and illegal trade of wildlife contraband.

Also Watch:

Court convicts under multiple provisions

Based on the evidence led by the prosecution, the Hon'ble Court found all six accused guilty and convicted them under substantive offence under Section 49B of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.