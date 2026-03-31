Delhi Crime: CBI Arrests MCD Deputy Commissioner, Administrative Officer In ₹4 Lakh Bribery Case

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Officer of MCD, Shahdara North Zone, Delhi, in a bribery case.

Bribe demand allegation

The CBI registered the instant case on 30.03.2026 against the accused Administrative Officer, MCD, Shahdara North Zone, Delhi. It was alleged that the accused Administrative Officer demanded illegal gratification/undue advantage of Rs 4,00,000 from the complainants on behalf of the accused Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara North Zone, MCD, Delhi, for forwarding their inquiry report to the competent authority in their favour.

Trap and arrest

The CBI laid a trap on 30.03.2026 and caught the accused Administrative Officer red-handed while demanding and accepting the illegal gratification/undue advantage of Rs 4,00,000 from the complainants.

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During further trap proceedings, the role of the accused Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara North Zone, MCD, Delhi, also surfaced. The aforesaid both accused persons have been arrested.

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