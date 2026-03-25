 CBI Arrests Railway Inspector Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe For Clearing Pending Bills
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HomeIndiaCBI Arrests Railway Inspector Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe For Clearing Pending Bills

CBI Arrests Railway Inspector Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe For Clearing Pending Bills

The CBI on 25.03.2026 apprehended a Chief Commercial Inspector of South Eastern Railway in Ranchi for allegedly demanding and accepting a ₹50,000 bribe, reports said. The accused had sought 10% of pending bills worth about ₹8.70 lakh. Officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while taking the first instalment. Searches are ongoing, and investigation continues.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Chief Commercial Inspector (CCI) of South Eastern Railway, Ranchi, Jharkhand, while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant.

The CBI registered the instant case on 25.03.2026 against the said accused on allegations that the accused Chief Commercial Inspector demanded a bribe of 10% of the pending bills of the complainant for clearing such pending bills amounting to approx. Rs. 8.70 lakh.

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The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a negotiated bribe amount of Rs. 50,000 as 1st installment from the complainant. The search is underway at the office and residential premises of the accused.

Investigation is continuing.

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