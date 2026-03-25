CBI Arrests Railway Inspector Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe For Clearing Pending Bills | Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Chief Commercial Inspector (CCI) of South Eastern Railway, Ranchi, Jharkhand, while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant.

The CBI registered the instant case on 25.03.2026 against the said accused on allegations that the accused Chief Commercial Inspector demanded a bribe of 10% of the pending bills of the complainant for clearing such pending bills amounting to approx. Rs. 8.70 lakh.

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The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a negotiated bribe amount of Rs. 50,000 as 1st installment from the complainant. The search is underway at the office and residential premises of the accused.

Investigation is continuing.

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