Lucknow Man Trapped In Israel Describes Horror From Bunker As Missiles Fall: 'We Hear Explosions All Around Us'

Siddharthnagar: A local man, Shiva Singh, currently in Israel, shared a harrowing first-hand account of escaping death amid ongoing missile strikes by Israeli and Iranian forces in the Middle East conflict. Reports emerging from social media and local news indicate that Shiva took refuge in a bunker after missile barrages forced residents and workers to seek shelter.

In his message home, Shiva described the terrifying moments of explosions and the fear gripping civilians, including Indians working or stranded in conflict zones abroad. Many such passengers have reported chaos and uncertainty as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, with numerous missile launches and retaliatory strikes reported in recent days. His family in Siddharthnagar is anxiously awaiting further updates as the geopolitical crisis continues to impact global communities and expatriates overseas. Indian authorities and foreign missions are closely monitoring the situation and urging citizens abroad to stay alert and follow safety advisories amid the escalating hostilities. “We are safe in the bunker but can hear missiles falling around us,” Shiva told relatives, underscoring the deep anxiety shared by Indians caught far from home in a rapidly unfolding international conflict.