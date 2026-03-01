Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jan Ashirwad Yatra Draws Massive Crowds On Day Two, Reiterates Pledge To Reclaim Encroached Land

Thousands of people lined the streets of Jagiroad, Morigaon , Raha, Nagaon and Barhampur assembly constituencies onwards on Sunday as the second day of the “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessed an overwhelming public response. |

Guwahati, March 1: Thousands of people lined the streets of Jagiroad, Morigaon , Raha, Nagaon and Barhampur assembly constituencies onwards on Sunday as the second day of the “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessed an overwhelming public response.

BJP President Dilip Saikia Joins Yatra as Convoy Moves

Resuming from the Jagiroad constituency, the yatra was joined by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and is scheduled to pass through Morigaon, Raha, Nagaon and Barhampur constituencies under the campaign theme, “Assam’s security is BJP’s commitment.”

From early morning, supporters gathered in large numbers along the route, waving party flags, showering flower petals and chanting slogans as the Chief Minister’s convoy passed. Many families, including elderly residents and young children, stood by the roadside to catch a glimpse of the leadership and extend their blessings.

Sarma Vows to Grant Land Pattas Exclusively

During the yatra, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s pledge to reclaim five lakh bighas of encroached land over the next five years. He stated that land pattas would be granted exclusively to indigenous people, underlining what he described as a firm commitment to protecting Assam’s land and identity.

“The security of Assam and its indigenous communities remains our top priority,” Sarma said while addressing gatherings en route.

Symbolically, bulldozers accompanying parts of the procession were seen as a sign of the administration’s declared resolve to act against illegal encroachments — a move that has drawn both support and debate across the state.

The yatra also highlighted the government’s initiatives to restore and redevelop Batadrava Than, the birthplace of the 15th-century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardev. The project has been projected as part of broader efforts to preserve Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Supporters along the route described the redevelopment as a matter of pride for the Assamese community.

BJP Spokesman Describes Yatra as Outreach Initiative

BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” is not merely a political exercise but an outreach initiative aimed at reconnecting with the people and reaffirming the party’s commitment to indigenous interests, lawful governance and development.

“This yatra reflects the government’s accountability to the people and its resolve to ensure security and inclusive growth,” he said.

The first day of the yatra concluded late Saturday night in Naduar constituency after traversing Dhekiajuli, Borsola, Tezpur and Rangapara. Beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing past midnight, the programme reportedly witnessed participation from hundreds of thousands who lined highways and town centres to greet the Chief Minister.

Traditional Rituals Mark Welcomes

In several places, residents welcomed the convoy with traditional rituals, lighting earthen lamps and incense sticks, and offering floral tributes. Women in traditional attire performed brief prayer ceremonies, while youth groups raised slogans expressing support.

Many attendees spoke of government initiatives they credited with impacting their lives — including distribution of land pattas to indigenous residents, transparent recruitment drives, youth welfare schemes, the Orunodoi initiative, the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Mission, wage enhancement for tea garden workers, and expanded land rights measures.

For 62-year-old Ramen Das, a resident of Morigaon who travelled to witness the yatra, the event was about more than politics. “We want security for our land and better opportunities for our children. If the government works sincerely, people will always stand with them,” he said.

As the “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” continues across constituencies, the strong public turnout signals that the campaign has struck a chord with many supporters — turning highways into corridors of political mobilisation and public expression in the run-up to the Assembly elections.