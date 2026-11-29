A 18-year-old woman and her family were allegedly attacked with acid and a knife by a relative after she refused to marry him in Lucknow's Udayganj area. The accused reportedly entered the house through the terrace in the early hours of Sunday and first threw acid at the woman before attacking her family members who rushed to save her.

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According to preliminary information, the accused had been pressuring the woman to marry him. After she and her family refused the proposal, a dispute reportedly broke out between them. The accused allegedly arrived at the house late on Saturday night, carrying acid and a knife, and carried out the attack.

Hearing the woman's screams, her parents and brother rushed to intervene. However, the accused allegedly threw acid at them as well and attacked them with a knife, leaving several family members injured.

In a dramatic turn of events, the woman's mother managed to overpower and catch the accused. He also sustained acid burns during the confrontation. Neighbours reportedly gathered after hearing the commotion and helped restrain him.

Police reached the spot following the incident and shifted the injured woman, her parents, her brother and the accused to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for treatment. The woman and the accused are reportedly in critical condition.

An FIR has been registered at the Hussainganj police station on the basis of a complaint by the woman's family. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.