Lucknow: Errant Drivers Relieved, Yogi Govt Cancels Traffic Challans Pending For 5 Years

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Giving big relief to the vehicle owners who flouted traffic rules, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled challans pending for five years. Now the vehicle owners need not make rounds of courts to deposit penalty of traffic challans.

The state government has ordered cancelling all the traffic challans issued between January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021. This order would be applicable on all types of vehicles including private and commercial ones and those pending in various courts.

Regional officers asked to get pending cases from Court

The Transport Commissioner of UP, Chandra Bhushan Singh informed that all the regional officers have been asked to get the list of pending cases from the court and delete it from the portal of the department.

It may be mentioned that farmers in Noida were staging dharna demanding cancellation of traffic challans. The transport officials said that vehicle owners may get information about challans issued after December 31, 2021 from the official website of the UP Traffic Police. They can deposit penalties online and also lodge complaints for wrong challans.