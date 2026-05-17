Lucknow Demolition Drive Turns Violent As Police Lathi-Charge Protesting Lawyers | VIDEO

ANI

Lucknow: Demolition drives against illegal lawyers’ chambers in Lucknow turned tense on Sunday as police resorted to lathi-charge amid protests and sloganeering by advocates opposing the action being carried out on the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

Teams from the municipal corporation, police and district administration began demolishing the structures from early morning in areas around the Health Bhawan and district court complex. Heavy police deployment, including PAC personnel, was made in anticipation of resistance from lawyers.

During the drive, angry lawyers raised slogans and entered into heated arguments with officials. The situation escalated after some protesters allegedly tried to obstruct the demolition work, following which police used force to disperse the crowd.

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In a dramatic protest, one lawyer locked himself inside his chamber and claimed that no notice had been served to him. He alleged that only selected chambers were being targeted and reportedly attempted to hang himself inside the structure before being stopped.

A woman advocate accused officials of acting selectively and alleged collusion in the demolition process. She said lawyers should have been provided an alternative arrangement before the chambers were removed. She further alleged that several chambers not marked for demolition were also razed, while some influential occupants escaped action.

According to officials, the High Court had ordered the demolition of around 240 illegal chambers constructed near Health Bhawan and the kachahri area. Notices had earlier been pasted by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, giving occupants time to remove the structures voluntarily. After the deadline expired and the encroachments remained, demolition action was initiated.

Officials said illegal chambers had come up along key stretches including the road from Health Bhawan crossing to Chakbast crossing, near Sadar tehsil and the registration office, and on roads connecting Residency, CMO office, Health Bhawan and the district and sessions court.

Authorities said many of the structures had encroached upon roads, footpaths and drains. Several photocopy shops operating from the encroached areas were also removed during the drive.

Officials pointed out that a similar action had been carried out in October last year when around 20 illegal chambers were demolished, but many of them were later rebuilt.