Lucknow Cop Caught Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe To Remove Name From Gangrape Case - VIDEO

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday night arrested Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Singh while he was allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to remove a man’s name from a gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The arrest was made at the Papermill police outpost under Mahanagar police station limits.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Dhananjay sitting in the police station with gangrape accused Prateek Gupta, owner of the British School of Language, and his associate Aamir. In the clip, Prateek is seen placing bundles of Rs 500 notes, worth Rs 2 lakh, on the table. Dhananjay gestures to Aamir to put the cash inside a file, smiling faintly as the transaction takes place. Moments later, the ACB team storms in and catches him red-handed.

Prateek Gupta, earlier accused of gangrape by his former private secretary, had approached the ACB claiming that the officer demanded Rs 50 lakh to help him get his name dropped from the FIR. Prateek said he refused to pay and instead reported the matter, after which a trap was laid.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB marked all currency notes and sent Prateek to deliver the money. Once the cash changed hands, officials entered and seized four bundles of Rs 500 notes from the file. Dhananjay Singh was arrested on the spot and later booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Aliganj police station.

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the case.