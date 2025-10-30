 Lucknow Cop Caught Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe To Remove Name From Gangrape Case - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLucknow Cop Caught Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe To Remove Name From Gangrape Case - VIDEO

Lucknow Cop Caught Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe To Remove Name From Gangrape Case - VIDEO

Prateek Gupta, earlier accused of gangrape by his former private secretary, had approached the ACB claiming that the officer demanded Rs 50 lakh to help him get his name dropped from the FIR.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
article-image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday night arrested Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Singh while he was allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to remove a man’s name from a gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The arrest was made at the Papermill police outpost under Mahanagar police station limits.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Dhananjay sitting in the police station with gangrape accused Prateek Gupta, owner of the British School of Language, and his associate Aamir. In the clip, Prateek is seen placing bundles of Rs 500 notes, worth Rs 2 lakh, on the table. Dhananjay gestures to Aamir to put the cash inside a file, smiling faintly as the transaction takes place. Moments later, the ACB team storms in and catches him red-handed.

Read Also
Nashik: ACB Books Forest Guard For Demanding ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe To Release Seized Timber-Laden...
article-image

Prateek Gupta, earlier accused of gangrape by his former private secretary, had approached the ACB claiming that the officer demanded Rs 50 lakh to help him get his name dropped from the FIR. Prateek said he refused to pay and instead reported the matter, after which a trap was laid.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB marked all currency notes and sent Prateek to deliver the money. Once the cash changed hands, officials entered and seized four bundles of Rs 500 notes from the file. Dhananjay Singh was arrested on the spot and later booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Aliganj police station.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing
Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing
Mumbai Cyber Police Issue Alert Against WhatsApp Hacking, Loan App Blackmail Scams; Urge Citizens To Stay Vigilant And Report Frauds
Mumbai Cyber Police Issue Alert Against WhatsApp Hacking, Loan App Blackmail Scams; Urge Citizens To Stay Vigilant And Report Frauds
Powai Hostage Case: Know Shocking Reason Behind Rohit Arya's Plan To Hold 17 Children Captive At RA Studio | VIDEO
Powai Hostage Case: Know Shocking Reason Behind Rohit Arya's Plan To Hold 17 Children Captive At RA Studio | VIDEO

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

CBI Registers Fresh DA Case Against Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

CBI Registers Fresh DA Case Against Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

Justice Surya Kant Appointed Next CJI, To Take Charge From November 24

Justice Surya Kant Appointed Next CJI, To Take Charge From November 24

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...