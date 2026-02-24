 Lucknow Blue Drum Murder: 21-Year-Old Shoots Father In Fit Of Rage, Dismembers Body In Front Of Sister | VIDEO
Lucknow Blue Drum Murder: 21-Year-Old Shoots Father In Fit Of Rage, Dismembers Body In Front Of Sister | VIDEO

In a shocking case from Lucknow, a 21-year-old man allegedly shot dead his father following an early morning argument and later dismembered the body to conceal the crime. Police recovered the remains, including a torso hidden inside a blue drum, during a missing person investigation. The accused has been detained, and further forensic examination is underway.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

A chilling case of alleged patricide has come to light in Lucknow, where a 21-year-old man is accused of shooting his father dead and dismembering the body and stuffing it inside a blue drum, in an attempt to destroy evidence. Police recovered the remains after questioning the accused during a missing person probe.

Videos from the spot showed police personnel carrying a blue drum believed to contain the torso, which was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Missing Person Probe Uncovers Crime

The victim, Manvendra Singh (50), had been reported missing at the Ashiana police station. During the investigation, suspicion fell on his son, Akshat Singh (21).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said the accused was extensively questioned as part of the ongoing inquiry. During interrogation, Akshat allegedly confessed to killing his father following an argument in the early hours of February 20.

Crime Committed in ‘Fit of Rage’

According to police, the dispute between father and son escalated around 4:30 am. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly shot his father, killing him on the spot.

According to the police, When his sister saw him, he frightened her into silence. He then continued dismembering the body in front of her and packed parts of the body in plastic, the police said.

Investigators said that in an effort to conceal the crime, the accused carried the body from the third floor of the house to a vacant room on the ground floor. He then allegedly dismembered the body, disposed of several parts, and hid the remaining torso inside a blue drum.

article-image

Forensic Team Examines Scene

After receiving information about the gruesome act, senior police officials rushed to the scene along with a forensic team. Authorities sealed the premises and began collecting evidence.

Accused Detained, Case to Be Registered

Police have detained the accused and said a case will be registered under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the crime and verify the sequence of events.

