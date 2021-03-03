Lucknow: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son shot at, hospitalised

Lucknow: The son of a BJP MP, Kaushal Kishore, was injured when he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Lucknow, police said on Wednesday.

The assailants who were riding a bike shot at Aayush, 30, in the Madiyava area of the district and fled in the wee hours of Wednesday. Lucknow Police admitted him to the trauma centre for treatment where he has been declared out of danger.

"Ayush, son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. The case will be investigated," Raees Akhtar, DCP North told reporters.

Police said Aayush was returning home around 2.45 am on Wednesday when the miscreants opened fire at him. Ayush was hit in the hand and the chest while the miscreants fled.

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore and his wife Jaya Devi, is a BJP MLA, reached the Trauma Centre on being informed of the incident.

Last year, the MP's younger son Akash Kishore had died due to kidney failure. Kaushal Kishore is BJP MP from Mohanlalganj seat.

(With inputs from agencies)