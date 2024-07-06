Lucknow Acid Attack Video: NEET Student Seen Shivering In Pain As Brother Tries To Comfort Her After Unknown Man's Assault | X

Lucknow: Four Days after an unknown man attacked a NEET female student with acid while she was on her way to a coaching institute for NEET counselling with her brother in Lucknow, a disturbing video capturing the moments just after the attack has surfaced on social media. The video was uploaded by X user (formerly known as Twitter) @Benarasiyaa. In the post he has claimed that in the video, the acid attack survivor is seen shivering in pain right after the attack, while her brother is seen comforting her. The accused couldn't be seen in the video. As per @Benarasiyaa the moments were captured on the CCTV camera installed in the area.

The incident took place on July 2 in Lucknow. Both the student and her brother had suffered burn injuries during the attack. After the incident, the police sprung into action, formed a team and launched a search operation and nabbed the accused within 24 hours of crime. On July 3, Wednesday, the police arrested the accused after an encounter. The accused was shot in the leg during the encounter. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma and is believed to be a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri.

After arresting the accused, the Lucknow police took to X and had said that Crime Branch Lucknow, Surveillance/Crime Team DCP West and Thana Chowk Police Team arrested the vicious accused of acid attack within 24 hours during a police encounter. They further said that 01 motorcycle, 01 illegal pistol with cartridge and 02 empty acid bottles were recovered after arrest.

To execute the search operation, the search teams used CCTV footage, electronic surveillance and information from informers and others to track whereabouts of Abhishek Verma. As soon as the team received information that the accused traced by an informer near Gulala Ghat, the teams reached the spot and nabbed him. The motive behind the acid attack is still being investigated. Whether who exactly was the target of the accused among the female student and the brother is also yet to be confirmed.