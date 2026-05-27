Lucknow: 6 Months After Marriage, 26-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging; Family Alleges Dowry Murder Staged As Suicide | X / @HateDetectors

Lucknow: A 26-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws residence here barely six months after her marriage, with her family alleging she was killed by her in-laws over dowry demands and later hanged from a noose to stage a suicide, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, police have registered a case against the woman's husband Bhupendra Pratap Singh alias Shubham Singh, his parents, brother and his wife under sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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The deceased has been identified as Shweta Singh (26).

Thakurganj Station House Officer Omveer Singh Chauhan told PTI that Shweta allegedly hanged herself at her home. Her in-laws took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

In a statement issued, police said on May 25, a written complaint was submitted at the Thakurganj police station by complainant Umesh Kumar Singh.

The complainant said his daughter, Shweta alias 'Bauua' was married to Bhupendra, a resident of Kashi Vihar, Thakurganj police station area on November 22, 2025.

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He alleged that after the marriage, his daughter was subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry, specifically involving demands for a four-wheeler.

On May 25, he learnt that his daughter had died by allegedly hanging herself.

"The complainant has accused the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law of murdering his daughter and subsequently hanging her body from a noose," police said citing the complainant.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

The incident comes days after former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. The CBI later registered an FIR against her lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, an ex-judge, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including dowry death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said, "The husband and the father-in-law of the deceased have been detained, and they are being interrogated. The complainant also said that her daughter's in-laws always used to taunt about less dowry given."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)