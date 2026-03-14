LPG Tanker Bound For India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz Amid US-Iran Tensions

Tanker Shivalik |

An LPG tanker heading to India has successfully crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz without incident, sources said, even as tensions remain high in West Asia due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Vessel Passes Key Maritime Chokepoint

According to a report published in NDTV, the tanker cleared the crucial shipping route on Saturday afternoon and is continuing its journey to India. Another LPG tanker is expected to sail for India soon.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying a significant portion of global oil and gas shipments.

Iran Assures Safe Passage For India-Bound Ships

The development comes after Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Tehran would ensure safe transit for vessels headed to India through the Strait.

Emphasising the longstanding ties between the two countries, Fathali said Iran considers India a close partner and would facilitate the movement of ships amid the current regional tensions.

‘Strait Not Closed,’ Says Iranian Representative

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said Tehran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing conflict.

He noted that while the situation has disrupted maritime movement, some vessels are still passing through the route. Ilahi also called on global leaders to press US President Donald Trump to halt the war, saying the conflict has pushed global oil prices higher and affected people worldwide.